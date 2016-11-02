black privilege
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God On Kendall Jenner's 'Afro' In Vogue: "That's An Afro?""Can't be an afro if ain't no naps in it baby."By hnhh
- NewsAce Clark & Elzhi Connect On "Maxine"Ace Clark recruits Elzhi for his new song, "Maxine."By Aron A.
- NewsAce Clark Taps Talib Kweli & Joell Ortiz For Brooklyn Anthem "Signs"Ace Clark, Talib Kweli and Joell Ortiz hold it down for Brooklyn. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God Announces New Book "Shook One"Charlamagne Tha God is about to drop a new book called "Shook One."By Mitch Findlay
- TVCharlamagne Tha God Details His Radio Come-Up, Most Memorable Interviews & MoreTHE PLUG INTERVIEW: Charlamagne Tha God discusses his grind, The Breakfast Club, his day-to-day routine, The Brilliant Idiots, Joe Budden and so much more.By Rose Lilah
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God's "Black Privilege" Is A New York Times BestsellerCharlamagne Tha God is officially a best-selling author. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeCharlamagne Tha God Appears In Lena Dunham's Hilarious Pro-Clinton Rap VideoCharlamagne Tha God co-stars in "SENSUAL PANTSUIT ANTHEM," Lena Dunham's Hillary Clinton rap video.By hnhh
- NewsCharlamagne Tha God To Release Book In 2017"Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It" arrives next April.By Danny Schwartz