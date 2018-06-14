Black Manta
- MoviesYahya Abdul-Mateen II Shares Insane Physique In Preparation For “Aquaman 2"The 35-year-old actor has been living in the gym, clearly.By EJ Panaligan
- Entertainment"Black Mirror" Season 5 Casts An Avenger & An "Aquaman" StarFalcon & Black Manta head to "Black Mirror"By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesChris Hemsworth Will Play Hulk Hogan In Netflix BiopicAn "Aquaman" star wants to portray Booker T in the film.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Director James Wan Releases Two New Photos From AtlantisKing Orm and Vulko look regal. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Aquaman" 5-Minute Trailer Teases DC's Most Epic & Colorful Film YetThis looks like it will be DC's best film.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Actor Jason Momoa Looks Godly In New Movie PhotosAquaman is ready for war. By Karlton Jahmal