black history project
- NewsWeak PeopleYet another leak from CyHi The Prynce arrives today, with "Weak People."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosCyHi The Prynce "Guitar Melody" VideoWatch CyHi The Prynce's new music video for "Guitar Melody."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGoodnight (Remix)CyHi The Prynce returns with a remix of "Goodnight."By Rose Lilah
- NewsHuey (Remix)Royce Da 5’9 and Joell Ortiz hop on a remix of CyHi The Prynce's "Huey."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCyHi The Prynce Announces New Tour DatesCyHi The Prynce will kick off a tour for "Black History Project" at the end of May.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosCyHi The Prynce "Is It Me" VideoCheck out the new music video for CyHi The Prynce's "Is It Me."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCyHi The Prynce "3:16" Video (Prod. By M16)Watch CyHi The Prynce's new video for 3:16.By hnhh
- InterviewsCyHi Talks "Hystori" And Future Projects, Names His Top 5 EmceesComing off the heels of his "Black Hystori Project's" successful launch, CyHi discusses the mix and looks toward future projects.By hnhh
- NewsGuitar MelodyDownload a choice cut from CyHi The Prynce's new mixtape, "Guitar Melody."By Rose Lilah
- SongsHueyCyHi connects with King L on "Huey."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosCyHi The Prynce "Huey" VideoPeep CyHi The Prynce's new music video for "Huey"By Rose Lilah
- SongsCorettaListen to CyHi The Prynce's new cut, "Coretta".By Trevor Smith