BJ Wednesdays
- NewsBJ The Chicago Kid Completes "BJ Wednesdays" Trifecta With "Making Me Mad"BJ The Chicago Kid caps off "BJ Wednesdays" with "Making Me Mad" By Taylor McCloud
- NewsBJ The Chicago Kid Continues "BJ Wednesdays" With New Single "6 Months"Following up last week's "Smooth," BJ the Chicago Kid slows it all the way down with "6 Months"By Taylor McCloud
- NewsBJ The Chicago Kid & Eric Bellinger Connect On "Type Of Day"BJ The Chicago Kid and Eric Bellinger have reunited for a new single, "Type Of Day." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBJ The Chicago Kid Puts His Twist On The-Dream's 2009 Track "Fancy"BJ The Chicago Kid kicks off his new "BJ Wednesdays" content series with a soulful cover of The-Dream's "Fancy."By Joshua Robinson