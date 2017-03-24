bitch im the shit
- MusicTyga Talks Kylie Jenner & Blac Chyna On The Breakfast ClubTyga stopped by The Breakfast Club while he promotes his upcoming project "Bitch I'm the Shit 2."By Rose Lilah
- MusicTyga Reportedly Detained By The LAPD For A Possible DUITyga was detained and released by police for a traffic violation.By hnhh
- MusicKylie Jenner Plays Tyga's New Songs On Snapchat Despite Rumored BreakupKylie Jenner shared clips of her playing Tyga's new music while riding in her car.By hnhh
- MusicDigital Cover Story: Tyga (February/March)Tyga is the subject of our new digital cover story.By Rose Lilah