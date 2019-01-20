big drako
- NewsSoulja Boy Reintroduces Classic Tag With "Crank That Big Drako"The return of Soulja Boy Tell 'Em.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSoulja Boy Plans To Fight Jake Paul, Bets $20 Million Record Deal AdvanceHe's about to call Floyd Mayweather to prep.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj & Soulja Boy Chop It Up On "Queen Radio": Libido, Trucks & ComebacksThe episode was trending for a couple of reasons.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake And Soulja Boy Might Be Linking Up For A New SongBig Soulja is working with the man he taught everything to.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSoulja Boy And Casanova Quickly Squash Beef Over Instagram LiveSoulja Boy and Casanova hash it out.By Milca P.