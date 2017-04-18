big bird
- TVBig Bird & Oscar the Grouch Puppeteer Caroll Spinney Passes AwaySpinney was 85By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTwitter Thinks Grover From Sesame Street Dropped The F-Bomb During TelecastGrover shows his true colors on a Sesame Street telecast.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen Stars On "Sesame Street," Internet Responds With Weed JokesThe mind behind "Sausage Party" and "Knocked Up" got invited on the children's program, and a barrage of Twitter jabs ensued.By Joseph Coffey-Slattery
- MusicChance The Rapper Raises Over $100K For Charity At His Birthday BashLil Chano comes through for the kids again.By hnhh