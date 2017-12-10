Beware Of The Book Of Eli
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God's "Book of Eli" Loses Timbaland Beats, Offset Feature: ReportSki Mask's new project may arrive missing some key collaborators. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Rails Against His Former Manager, Puts Out Call For A New OneSki Mask's issues with his management continues. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God’s “The Book Of Eli” Gets New Release Date Following LeakSki Mask's often-delayed "Beware The Book Of Eli" arrives next Friday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Previews New Track, Says Mixtape Is Coming SoonSki Mask drops another snippet to tide us over.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsSki Mask The Slump God Flips "Boy Meets World" For The Aptly-Named "SKIMeetsWorld"Ski Mask debuts this highly-awaited track off his upcoming project.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Previews Busta Rhymes CollaborationSki Mask The Slump God shares a snippet of his collabo with Busta Rhymes. By Aron A.
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Teases Tracklist For “Beware Of The Book Of Eli”Check out the tracklist to Slump God's upcoming project "Beware Of The Book Of Eli."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Says New Mixtape Will Drop "In A Couple Days"The rapper has promised new music on Instagram.By Trevor Smith