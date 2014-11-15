between the sheets
- MusicLogic Opens Up About "PC Culture" & More In Revealing "Between The Sheets"Bobby Tarantino opens up in a revealing and honest conversation. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNew Tour Dates Announced For Chris Brown & Trey Songz "Between The Sheets" Tour With TygaChris Brown and Trey Songz reveal their rescheduled tour dates for the "Between The Sheets" tour.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChris Brown, Trey Songz, & Tyga Announce "Between The Sheets" Tour [Update: Tour Pushed Back]Chris Brown, Trey Songz, and Tyga announce "Between The Sheets" tour.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSlow MotionTrey Songz drops off a loose cut with "Slow Motion."By Rose Lilah
- NewsChris Brown, Trey Songz & Tyga Discuss Upcoming Tour, "Loyal", "Fan Of A Fan"Chris Brown, Trey Songz and Tyga heading out on the "Between The Sheets" tour in 2015.By Trevor Smith