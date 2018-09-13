better now
- NumbersPost Malone Now Has 5 Songs Over A Billion StreamsWith "Psycho" hitting a billion streams, Post Malone becomes the second artist in history to have five songs over the billion mark.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKelly Clarkson Stuns Crowd With Cardi B, Post Malone, & Lauryn Hill MashupShe said she picks a new genre to cover with each tour stop.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentTop 10 Best Post Malone SongsA definitive ranking of the "Psycho" artist's best work thus far. By Joseph Coffey-Slattery
- MusicThirty Seconds To Mars Cover Songs By Post Malone, Juice WRLD & KhalidThirty Seconds To Mars cover Post Malone, Juice WRLD and Khalid on BBC's Live Lounge.By Aron A.