bella harris
- MusicBella Harris Addresses Drake Date Rumor: "I Did Not Dine In DC "The 18-year old refutes a "faulty report" she went on a date with Drake.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake & 18-Year-Old Model Bella Harris Didn't Go On A Date: ReportDrake and Bella Harris are reportedly not even close to being an item. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake & Rumoured Model Girlfriend Bella Harris Spotted Dining In DC: ReportDrake & Bella does have a nice ring to it. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWho Is Bella Harris? Top 5 Things To Know About Drake's Possible New BooWho is she?By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Rumored To Be Dating 18-Yr-Old Model: PDA Picture Drives Fans NutsThe model has been posing for his clothing brand.By Zaynab