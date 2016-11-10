beatles
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Confidently Dubs Migos "Better Than The Beatles""You don't need a Yoko Ono when you got Saweetie."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAndre 3000 To Release Cover Of Beatles' "All Together Now" On 7" VinylTo celebrate this year's Record Store Day, Sony is releasing the official version of Andre 3000's Beatles cover of "All Together Now."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDonald Glover Calls Migos "The Beatles Of This Generation"Glover continued to heap praise on the Migos in his Golden Globes press conference.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPaul McCartney Cosigns Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles" With Mannequin Challenge VideoSir Paul has officially won the Mannequin Challenge. By Angus Walker