basedworld paradise
- News05 Fuck Em (Remix) / The BasedGod Is Perfect / Lying To The KidListen to a new 3-track sampler from Lil B the Based God.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRides Of Hope / I Don't Hate You / Keep It Focused / Based HotlineLil B drops a new 4 track package, including the tracks "Rides Of Hope", "I Don't Hate You", "Keep It Focused", and "Based Hotline".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMove Correct / Just A Little Bit / Appreciate YouExperience the latest leak(s) from Lil B, "Move Correct", "Just A Little Bit" and "Appreciate You".By hnhh