based god
- NewsLil B Drops Over 100 New Songs On "30 Wit A Hammer" Mixtape101 new songs from the Based God.By Aron A.
- NewsLil B Drops 50-Track Disney-Inspired Mixtape, "The Hunchback Of BasedGod"Enter the The Hunchback of BasedGod's hermetic world.By Noah C
- AnticsLil B Praises Lil Nas X For Having A Curvaceous BodyThe Based God speaks again.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil B Rattles His Dreads In The Brand New "Rhode Island" Music VideoLil B shows love for the busy bees in Providence, Rhode Island.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil B Brings Hundreds Of Myspace Classics To Streaming ServicesYes, that includes "Swag Like Ohio."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil B The Based God Enables DeathbyRomy's Witchcraft On "Demons"Lil B tells DeathbyRomy to keep bidding for "Magick."By Devin Ch
- NewsLil B Brings Divine Essence To Adamn Killa's "Rag And Bone" RemixAdamn Killa receives a dialed-in communique from Lil B the Based God.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLil B Lifts Curse From James Harden, AgainMaybe the Rockets will make it to the finals this year: TYBG.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsLil B Flips A Destiny's Child Classic For New "F**k A B**ch" Based FreestyleBased God blessed us with two new songs including "Fuck A Bitch" freestyle.By Aron A.
- NewsLil B Does It For His Cat Keke In His "In My Feelings" FreestyleLil B blesses us with new music on his "In My Feelings" remix.By Aron A.
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Cut Off All His DreadsSki Mask sparks another barbershop debate.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil B The BasedGod Spits Based Bars On "Money In My Spirit"Don't be duped, Lil B can rap. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil B Vows To Change Art History With "Platinum Flame" AlbumLil B hypes up his "Platinum Flame" mixtape with a triumphant announcement. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil B Freely "Gives Away" Artwork At First-Ever ExhibitionLil B staged his first-ever art show In BasedWorld, CaliforniaBy Devin Ch