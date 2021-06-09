Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah
- MusicAaliyah Biography Author Denies Claims She Promoted Book At Singer's GravesiteAaliyah's mother, Diane Haughton, publicly accused someone of promoting Kathy Iandoli's book at the singer's resting place. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAaliyah Was Unconscious Before Boarding Fatal Flight, Took Sleeping Pill: ReportA new biography about the singer shows that an alleged witness claims Aaliyah was apprehensive about boarding the plane.By Erika Marie
- NewsAaliyah & Static Major Had Secret Romance, Claims Biography: ReportHip Hop journalist Kathy Iandoli has written "Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah," & she's detailing more about the late singer's life.By Erika Marie