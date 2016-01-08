Aydin & Co
- MusicT.I. Settles $755K Lawsuit With JewelerThe "Dime Trap" rapper avoids legal trouble. By hnhh
- MusicTI Sued By Jeweler Aydin & Co Over $755K Worth Of Unpaid BlingTI sued by jewelers Aydin & Co over $755 thousand dollar debt. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsT.I. Reportedly Sued By Jewelry Company For $700,000T.I. has been allegedly skimping on his jewelry payments for a decade.By Danny Schwartz