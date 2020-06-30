Aurora Police
- CrimeElijah McClain’s Parents File Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Aurora PDThe family of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, who was murdered last year at the hands of Aurora PD officers, has officially filed a civil rights lawsuit against the department and paramedics.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsOfficer Involved in Elijah McClain Chokehold Photo Submits ResignationJaron Jones, an officer involved in the photo scandal surrounding the death of Elijah McClain, has submitted his resignation according to the Aurora Police Department.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsAurora Police Under Fire For Photo Reenactment Of Elijah McClain ChokeholdAs many continue to demand justice for Elijah McClain, three Aurora police officers are now under investigation for circulating insensitive photos that show a reenactment of the carotid restraint that resulted in McClain's death.By Keenan Higgins