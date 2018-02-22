astronaut
- AnticsDiddy Jokes He Will Teach Grandkids Young Thug Was First Man On The MoonWhere's the lie?By Alex Zidel
- SocietyThe First-Ever Photo Of A "Black Hole" Has Been CapturedBehold the historical first sighting of a black hole. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKatherine Johnson, The Female Math Genius Portrayed In "Hidden Figures," Turns 100Happy Birthday to a true legend. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosTowkio & SZA Get Lost In Space In "Morning View" VideoTowkio delivers a story about love and rocket ships in his new video. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsTowkio & SZA Link Up For Sensual Single "Morning View"Back from space, Towkio serves up some amorous vibes with SZA.By Mitch Findlay