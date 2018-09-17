associate
- Music6ix9ine's Associate Kooda B Denies Shooting At Chief KeefKooda B pleaded guilty and said he was not the man who pulled the trigger.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Mama Lays In Bed With His Former Associate In New VideoSara Molina cuddled with Bennie Bates during a live-stream.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMalik Yusef Denies Forging Kanye West's Signature To Seal A DealMalik Yusef defends himself against gross allegations of forgery.By Devin Ch
- MusicMax B Associate Shuts Down Rumor That He Was Released From PrisonMax B was unfortunately not freed yesterday.By Alex Zidel