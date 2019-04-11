app life
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Allegedly Refuses To Hand Over Social Media Info In $7M LawsuitKevin Hart's former business partners claim his extortion scandal in 2018 caused their app to fail.By Aron A.
- MusicB2K's Raz B Accuses Lyft Driver Of Stealing Louis Vuitton Bag After Falling Asleep: ReportRaz B is really trying to get his bag back. By Aron A.
- SocietyVideo Game Market Could Be A $300B Industry By 2025: ReportThe video games business is booming. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentFrench Montana & Khloe Kardashian Are "Friendly" But Not Dating: ReportFrench Montana and Khloe Kardashian are keeping it cordial after her baby daddy allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture's Big Debut In Singapore Canceled Due To Unforeseen Circumstances"Unforeseen circumstances" have deterred Future from performing in Singapore.By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Celebrates First Hot 100 Entry With "Big Ole Freak"Megan Thee Stallion's the next up!By Aron A.
- NewsDigital Nas & Lil Yachty Repurpose The Relics Of "CHOPPASICKOIGLOO"Digital Nas & Lil Yachty fools us into believing the unseen on "CHOPPASICKOIGLOO."By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Makes Surprise Coachella Return With Selena Gomez, Ozuna & "Taki Taki"The impregnable Cardi B returns to her Boachella stomping grounds.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMike "The Situation" Sorrentino's "Prison Bestie" Is Fyre Fest Fraudster Billy McFarlandThey will soon be joined by in prison by former Trump-confidante Michael Cohen.By Devin Ch