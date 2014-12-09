ape shit
- NewsFuture Packs Heat & Terror On "Os" TrackInsert "Parental Advisory: Explicit content" logo here. By Zaynab
- MusicMike Will Made-It Backtracks On Future "Ape S**t" Release Date Tweet"Creed II" drops first. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKarrueche Does Squats In Her Bikini While Listening To BeyonceKarrueche finds time to stay fit anywhere. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentWhat Can We Expect From Future's Next Album?Details are scarce on Future's next move, but here are some predictions about what it might sound like. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsMike Will Made-It Angrily Responds To New Future LeaksMike Will Made-It expresses his frustration on Twitter two Future songs leak online. By Angus Walker
- MixtapesMike WiLL Made It & Future Working On Joint Mixtape "Ape Shit"In addition to "Ransom," Mike WiLL Made It is prepping a joint mixtape with Future called "Ape Shit."By Rose Lilah