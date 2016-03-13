anti tour
- NewsRihanna Cancels "Anti" Show In Nice After Horrific Bastille Day AttackAfter yesterday's terrorist attack during the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, Rihanna has cancelled tonight's "Anti" show in the southern French city. By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickTravis Scott Announces Title Of Album To Follow "Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight" ProjectTravis Scott shares a new album title, "Astroworld," while confirming the project that will precede it, during a recent "ANTI" tour stop.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRihanna Brings Out Drake In L.A. To Perform "Work"Drake was a surprise guest at last night's "ANTI" world tour stop in L.A.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRihanna Kicks Off "Anti" Tour In JacksonvilleWatch footage from the inaugural show on Rihanna's "Anti" tour. By Angus Walker