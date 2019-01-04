Anthony Smith
- SportsAnthony Smith Hands Teeth To Referee During Vicious BeatdownAnthony Smith went in as the favorite against Glover Teixeira and came away missing some teeth.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Smith Describes Feeling Hand Break During Gustafsson FightSmith persevered and won his fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlexander Gustafsson Retires From MMA After Submission Loss At UFC Fight Night 153Anthony Smith wins the battle of the Light Heavy contenders in Sweden.By Devin Ch
- SportsJohnny Walker Says He's Not Scared To Fight Jon JonesWalker is a rising star in the UFC.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJon Jones Dominates Anthony Smith "Start To Finish" At UFC 235The Light Heavyweight division passes through Jon Jones until he decides to let go.By Devin Ch
- SportsUFC’s Colby Covington Confronts Dana White At Casino Over UFC 235 DisputeCovington ran up on Dana White at the blackjack table.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJon Jones Wants To Be The Floyd Mayweather Of The UFCJones wants to achieve a record of 50-0.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Smith Says He's "Gonna Finish Jon Jones"Smith is in for the fight of his life.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJon Jones To Defend Title Vs. Anthony Smith At UFC 235Dana White isn't wasting any time in showcasing the UFC's new-look Light Heavyweight Division.By Devin Ch
- SportsAnthony Smith Looking To Be Jon Jones' Next ChallengerThe light heavyweight champion might be defending his title pretty soon.By Alexander Cole