Ant-Man 3
- Pop Culture"Ant-Man 3" Writer Reacts To Film's Bad Reviews, Said They Left Him "Really Sad"The recent release scored just a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the MCU's worst-rated films to date.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"Ant-Man 3" Almost Had Lucas Grant Play The Wasp's Son"Quantumania" would have been drastically different if Hope van Dyne had a son. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Box Office Expectations Revealed"Quantumania" is set to set off Phase Five and do even better than the previous Ant-Man films in the MCU. By Emily Burr
- MoviesJonathan Majors' Kang Is Marvel’s "Highest-Testing Villain" EverJonathan Majors' performance of Kang the Conquerer in "Quantumania" has promising testing results. By Emily Burr
- MoviesMarvel Announces Legendary Villain For "Ant-Man 3"A huge villain is about to be seen in "Ant-Man 3."By Alexander Cole