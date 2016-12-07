angela renee kardashian
- TV"Rob & Chyna" Renewed For 2nd Season In 2017The E! channel announces that "Rob & Chyna" was a hit. Eight more episodes have been planned for 2017. By Angus Walker
- GossipKardashians Try To Make Peace With Blac Chyna After Rejecting Her Name ChangeThe Kardashians reach out to Chyna to suggest they meant no harm by denying her attempt to trademark her future name as a Kardashian. By Angus Walker
- LifeBlac Chyna's Lawyer Is Shocked To Hear Of Kardashians Resisting Her Name ChangeBlac Chyna and her legal team had apparently thought she would be welcomed into the Kardashian clan with open arms. By Angus Walker
- LifeKim, Khloe & Kourtney Are Trying To Block Blac Chyna From Becoming A KardashianThe Kardashian sisters feel that Blac Chyna would do irreversible damage to their brand were she to be granted their last name. By Angus Walker