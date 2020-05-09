Andre Harrell
- NewsRobin Thicke Returns With New Lovestruck Single "Forever Mine"Robin Thicke just dropped his new single, "Forever Mine," the final track he worked on with the late Andre Harrell before his untimely death.By Lynn S.
- GramDiddy Shares Bittersweet Video Of Andre Harrell Dancing With Kim PorterDiddy honoured the late Andre Harrell and Kim Porter by sharing a clip of the two of them dancing together prior to their tragic deaths.By Lynn S.
- MusicLord Jamar Talks Andre Harrell Quitting Rap Career After Seeing LL Cool J PerformAndre Harrell's unexpected passing has caused many to discuss his career, including Lord Jamar & DJ Vlad.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy Continues To Mourn Andre Harrell With Latest TributeDiddy honoured the man who launched his career, Andre Harrell, in a new tribute following the music exec's tragic death last week.By Lynn S.
- MusicDiddy Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Andre HarrellDiddy pays homage to his mentor Andre Harell who passed away at the age of 59 over the weekend.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent, Swizz Beatz, & More React To Death Of Music Exec Andre HarrellTons of artists took to social media to mourn the loss of music executive Andre Harrell, founder of Uptown Records and industry legend.By Lynn S.
- MusicAndre Harrell, Music Industry Legend & Icon, Has Passed Away At 59: ReportAndre Harrell, one of the most influential music industry personalities, especially in hip hop and R&B, has reportedly passed away.By Erika Marie