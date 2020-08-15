American Pie
- TVDiving Deep into Jennifer Coolidge's Best Movies and TV RolesThe beloved actress will receive the Comedic Genius Award at next mother's MTV Movie & TV Awards. Let's deep dive into some of her best roles.By Megan Molseed
- Pop CultureSean Penn Suggests "Cowardly Genes" Cause Men To Wear SkirtsThe acclaimed actor thinks "men in American culture have become wildly feminized."By Erika Marie
- Movies"American Pie" Reveals Trailer For New Film "Girls' Rules:" WatchA brand new "American Pie" film is set to release in October.By Alexander Cole