Alliance of American Football
- SportsAAF Players Forced To Pay For Flights Home, Kicked From Hotel RoomsAAF players are upset with how they've been treated.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOrlando Apollos Declared AAF Champions By FanDuel, All Bets To Be PaidAll the gamblers out there can breathe a sigh of relief.By Alexander Cole
- SportsXFL Reacts To AAF Closure, Still Confident They Will SucceedThe XFL will launch in February of 2020.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAAF Shuts Down: Steve Spurrier Calls For Apollos To Be Named ChampsThe Apollos are first place in the entire league.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Reacts To AAF Ceasing Operations, Tells Players Not To SueIt's a sad day for the players who wanted a second shot at glory.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAAF Suspends All Football Operations: ReportAAF hasn't folded yet, but it certainly seems that'll come soon enough.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJohnny Manziel Parties It Up After Split From Bre TiesiManziel was recently injured in a game. By Alexander Cole
- SportsAAF Could Fold As Soon As This Weekend: ReportThe Alliance is already in some big trouble.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Approves Of Eminem's Idea To Bring Fighting To The AAFManziel responds to Eminem's idea to bring fighting to the AAF.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEminem Pitches Idea To The AAF: Allow The Players To FightEminem says allowing the players to fight will be key to the AAF's success. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJohnny Manziel's Wife Deletes All Traces Of Him From Social MediaManziel just signed a deal with the Memphis Express.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Believes He Can Play Football "At Any Level"Manziel now plays for the Memphis Express of the AAF.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Might Play In His First Game With The Memphis ExpressManziel is being given his third chance at a football career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Is Back On The Field After Being Banned From The CFLManziel is already seeking employment somewhere else.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTrent Richardson Eyeing Return To NFL With Impressive AAF StintRichardson just wants a second chance at glory.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCarolina Hurricanes Owner Injects $250 Million Into AAFThe AAF is getting huge help from Tom Dundon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColin Kaepernick Wanted More Than $20M To Play In AAF: ReportKaep wanted well more than the $225K salary that AAF players earn.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAlliance Of American Football Player Arrested In Prostitution Sting: DetailsLawrence Okoye arrested just days before The AAF kicks off.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNew Pro Football League To Debut After 2019 Super BowlThe Alliance of American Football set to launch in February 2019.By Kyle Rooney