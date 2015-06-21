alki david
- IndustrySoulja Boy Signs To FilmOnTV (For $400 Million?)Soulja Boy signs a deal with Greek billionaire Alki David. Could it be the $400 million deal in question? By Angus Walker
- NewsChief Keef's Label Is Suing His Manager And Producers For MillionsZaytoven, Metro Boomin, and Sonny Digital among those named in lawsuit.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChief Keef Reportedly Suspended By His LabelFilmOnTV has suspended it's flagship artist Chief Keef for poor decision making.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChief Keef Announces "Bang 3" Release DateChief Keef's "Bang 3" will drop July 3rd.By Danny Schwartz