alfre woodard
- Entertainment"The Lion King" Starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, & Seth Rogen Debuts First TrailerThe king, has returned. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Luke Cage" Latest Trailer Highlights Emotional & Violent PlotLuke Cage must choose his enemies. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake Spotted At Golden Globes With Millie Bobby Brown, Mary J. Blige & MoreDrake gets friendly with some of Hollywood's best at the 2018 Golden Globes. By Matt F
- MusicBeyonce Officially Joins Cast In Disney's "Lion King" RemakeDisney unveils the official "Lion King" cast.By Aron A.