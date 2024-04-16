Alfre Woodard Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?

Alfre Woodard is an esteemed actress with a prolific career in film, television, and theater. She has accumulated a net worth of $8 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Woodard's distinguished career is highlighted by her versatile roles and consistent presence in projects that speak to critical acclaim and social relevance. Her journey through Hollywood is marked by a dedication to craft and a keen choice of roles that have showcased her talent and her commitment to storytelling.

Celebrated Acting Career

American actress Alfre Woodard smiles and wears a hat in Los Angeles, California, circa 1987. (Photo by Bonnie Schiffman/Getty Images)

Alfre Woodard's acting career began in the theater. Her performance in the Broadway play Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death earned her critical acclaim. This early exposure paved the way for her transition to television and film, where she has since built a formidable resume. Woodard's filmography includes over 70 films and numerous television appearances, with standout roles in movies like 12 Years a Slave and Passion Fish. Her role in Passion Fish earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, highlighting her ability to bring depth and authenticity to complex characters.

Impact On Television

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08 : Emmy Winners Laurence Fishburne and. Alfre Woodard backstage at the Emmy Awards Show, September 8,1996, also in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

On television, Alfre Woodard has made a significant mark with roles in series such as Desperate Housewives and Luke Cage. Her performance in Miss Evers' Boys won her critical praise and several awards. These included a Primetime Emmy. Woodard's presence in TV series often brings a layer of gravitas and integrity, reinforcing her status as an artist of great depth and reliability. Her choice of television projects often reflects her interest in socio-political themes. They alsoaligning her professional endeavors with her advocacy for social justice.

Advocacy & Beyond

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 4: (L-R) Alfre Woodard, Mary J. Blige and Dee Rees attend special screening of. MUDBOUND hosted by Alfre Woodard on January 4, 2018, also in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Moreover, Alfre Woodard is an active advocate for arts and humanitarian causes. She has served on the National Film Preservation Board and has been involved in various charity works and political activism. This aspect of her life complements her acting career, providing a platform for her to influence and participate in broader societal conversations. Her advocacy extends her impact beyond the screen, enriching her legacy as an artist committed to her craft and community.