Air Jordan 4 Cactus Jack
- SneakersTravis Scott's Exclusive Air Jordan 4 Collab Resurfaces: New PhotosIs this better than the Oilers pair that released last year?By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott X Air Jordan 4 "Olive" Sample New ImagesStill not clear if these are ever coming out.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersShoe Surgeon Dropping Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack" Custom This WeekendThe shoe customizer is back with a literal interpretation of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 4.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 10: "Air Jordan 4's 'Cactus Jack' & Off-White Nike Zoom Fly"For this week's episode of HotNewSneakers, we take a look at the much-talked about Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4's "Cactus Jack" sneaker.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 8: "Travis Scott Air Jordan 4, Off White Jordan 1 UNC & More"Check out our preview of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 4 Cactus Jack, our Off White Jordan 1 UNC unboxing, & a new segment.By Matthew Parizot