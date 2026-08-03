Aggravated Child Molestation Charges

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Sidney Starr's Arrest Revives One Of Hip Hop's Most Damaging Rumors
A Georgia arrest has returned Sidney Starr to the headlines, prompting a look back at the false claims that altered the trajectory of Chingy's career.
By
Erika Marie
August 03, 2026