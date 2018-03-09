ACC
- SportsFlorida State Announces Lawsuit Against ACCFlorida State believes it would currently cost them over half a billion dollars to leave the conference.By Ben Mock
- SportsFlorida State Calls Special Board Meeting In Wake Of CFP SnubThe school's future in the ACC is expected to be the topic up for discussion.By Ben Mock
- SportsACC Adds Stanford And Cal, Officially Killing Pac-12SMU was also extended an invite.By Ben Mock
- SportsZion Williamson Hits Game Deciding Shot Over Rival North CarolinaThe Duke Blue Devils are off to the ACC semifinals after securing a 74-73 over UNC.By Devin Ch
- SportsZion WIlliamson Scores 29 Points In Duke Blue Devils ReturnWilliamson was a monster in his return.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDuke's Zion Williamson To Miss 3rd Straight Game Since "Sneaker Implosion"The Duke Blue Devils have lost 2 of their last 3 contests without Zion in the lineup.By Devin Ch
- SportsDuke To Face UNC In ACC Tournament Semifinal: How To WatchDuke v UNC round 3 tonight.By Kyle Rooney