Aaron Dean
Ex-Cop Aaron Dean Sentenced To Almost 12 Years In Prison For Fatally Shooting Atatiana Jefferson. Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 while she was in her home.
Officer Who Shot & Killed Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Gets Trial Date: Report. A neighbor reportedly called for a welfare check after seeing Atatiana's door open. Officer Aaron Dean arrived, saw someone inside, and opened fire.
Atatiana Jefferson Killed By Police, Father Later Died, & Now Mother Has Passed. This poor family.
Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Has Been Indicted For Murder. Her family is ready for the long road ahead of them.
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies After Suffering Heart Attack. The father of Atatiana Jefferson has passed.
Fort Worth Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Has Been Charged With Murder. He was arrested and is being held without bail.