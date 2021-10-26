a man named scott
- MusicScHoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky & Others Speak On Kid Cudi’s Influence In New Amazon Prime Documentary“A Man Named Scott” arrived on the streamer earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKid Cudi’s Amazon Prime Documentary “A Man Named Scott” Has Arrived & Fans Are Already RavingThe new documentary includes appearances from Ye, Shia LaBeouf, and Timothée Chalamet.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKid Cudi Recalls "Bawling" When He Realized His "Brother" Kanye West Loved HimThey were beefing at the time but when Ye publicly supported Cudi at his darkest hour, Cudi was overcome with emotion.By Erika Marie
- MoviesKid Cudi Drops Trailer For Amazon Documentary "A Man Named Scott"Watch the trailer for Kid Cudi's Amazon documentary, "A Man Named Scott." By Aron A.