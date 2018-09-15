a love letter to you 3
- MusicTrippie Redd Performs "Topanga" For Jimmy Fallon's Live AudienceTrippie Redd holds it down for Jimmy Fallon's studio audience. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTrippie Redd's "Topanga" Is Now Eligible For GoldAnother milestone for Trippie Redd.By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd Wants To Make Music With Lil Uzi Vert, Calls Him "The GOAT"The "Life's A Trip" rapper wants an Uzi feature.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentBreakout Artists Of 2018HNHH Presents the Breakout Artists List of 2018.By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd's "ALLTY3" Debuts Atop Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums ChartTrippie Redd's latest project has landed at the top of the Billboard chart.By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd's "ALLTY3" Earns Most Streamed Album Of The WeekCongratulations to Trippie.By Chantilly Post
- ReviewsTrippie Redd's "A Love Letter To You 3" ReviewTrippie Redd returns to form, but is it enough?By Vince Rick
- MusicTrippie Redd & Lil Peep's First Week Sales Projections Are InTrippie Redd is expected to move up to 60K album units.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Memorialized By Trippie Redd: "Love You Goat"Trippie Redd takes a moment to reflect on his fallen friend. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrippie Redd & Juice WRLD Join Forces For "1400/999 Freestyle"Trippie and Juice WRLD on repeat. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTrippie Redd Triples His Luck With "A Love Letter To You 3""A Love Letter To You" features Tory Lanez, Juice WRLD, NBA Youngboy, & more.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTrippie Redd Drops $100K On Iced Out Skeleton Choker: ReportTrippie Redd's latest piece of jewelry also comes with a one-of-a-kind lock to prevent chain snatching.By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd Performs "Topanga" & "Taking A Walk" On Jimmy Kimmel LiveTrippie Redd also performed his song "Taking A Walk" on the Jimmy Kimmel Live outdoor stage.By Aron A.
- Music VideosTrippie Redd Initiates A Haunting Ritual In "Topanga" Music VideoTrippie channels dark vibes.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTrippie Redd Announces "A Love Letter To You 3" Release Date & TracklistJuice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy, and more will be featured.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrippie Redd Delivers Mellow Vibes On "Topanga"Trippie Redd is officially gearing up to drop "A Love Letter For You 3."By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd's "A Love Letter To You 3" Mysteriously Taken DownThe project was briefly uploaded to Trippie Redd's page.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Appears In Hulu Commercial During 2018 EmmysTrippie Redd made a brief cameo in Hulu's new commercial. By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd Announces Secret Project After "A Love Letter To You 3""I wanna know who’s more consistent than me."By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd Says "A Love Letter To You 3" Is "Already Done," Shares SnippetTrippie teased a song on his Instagram.By Brynjar Chapman