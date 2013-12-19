a kid named cudi
- MusicKid Cudi Explains Why He Updated "A Kid Named Cudi" Cover Art For DSPsKid Cudi updates the cover of "A Kid Named Cudi" for its re-release on streaming services but some fans felt the OG cover was too "iconic" to change. ByAron A.3.1K Views
- MusicKid Cudi Says "A Kid Named Cudi" Will Hit Streaming Services This MonthKid Cudi says that his debut mixtape, "A Kid Named Cudi," will be added to streaming services later this month.ByCole Blake3.1K Views
- MusicKid Cudi Confirms "A Kid Named Cudi" Heading To DSPs "Soon"Kid Cudi reveals that his debut mixtape is finally on its way to streaming services. ByAron A.1.5K Views
- Original ContentKid Cudi's Timeless InfluenceKid Cudi's ever-evolving discography has objectively shaped the current soundscape of hip-hop.ByEJ Panaligan9.9K Views
- MusicKid Cudi Announces "A Kid Named Cudi" Is Being Added To Streaming ServicesKid Cudi reveals he's working on adding "A Kid Named Cudi" to streaming services.ByAlex Zidel2.3K Views
- NewsKid Cudi Floated Through His Hometown On "Cleveland Is The Reason"Happy birthday, Kid Cudi! Revisit "Cleveland Is The Reason" off of his debut mixtape, "A Kid Named Cudi." ByAron A.4.6K Views
- NewsKid Cudi Remembers His Origins On "Cleveland Is The Reason"Kid Cudi and Dot Da Genius created magic on "Cleveland is the Reason."ByRose Lilah6.1K Views
- Original ContentKid Cudi Track Bracket: Vote For Your Favorite SongWhat's your favorite Kid Cudi song of all time?ByAlex Zidel5.5K Views
- Original ContentKid Cudi's "Man On The Moon: The End Of Day" Influenced A GenerationTracing the legacy and impact of Cudi's debut studio albumByLuke Hinz24.3K Views
- Original ContentVOTE: What's Your Favorite Kid Cudi Project?Cast your vote.ByDanny Schwartz17.2K Views
- Original ContentTracking Kid Cudi's InfluenceA timeline of Kid Cudi's influence on the game, from Kanye West and Drake to Kevin Abstract and Raury.ByPatrick Lyons38.7K Views
- Original Content#TBT: Mixtape Kid CudiBefore you get into "Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven," take a trip down Kid Cudi memory lane.ByChris Tart11.8K Views
- NewsCleveland Is The Reason"Cleveland Is The Reason" a highlight from Kid Cudi's 2008 tape, "A Kid Named Cudi" is this week's throwback track.ByRose Lilah35.1K Views
- NewsT.G.I.F.Remember Kid Cudi's fresh anthem with (formerly) Chip Tha Ripper?ByRose Lilah313 Views