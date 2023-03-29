777 Radio
- Original ContentLatto Interviews Her Sister Brooklyn On "777 Radio": 5 TakeawaysLatto and her sister Brooklyn Nikole cover family dynamics, cosmetic surgery, critics, supporting fellow femcees, and marriage goals.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLola Brooke Addresses Dating In The Music IndustryLola Brooke says that she'd be willing to date someone else in the music industry.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLatto Reveals Age Jokes From Internet Trolls Bother Her, Thinks She "Looks Like An Old White Woman"On her new "777 Radio" show, the blonde beauty and Chloe Bailey spoke candidly about their thoughts on internet hate, among other juicy topics.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChlöe Denies Fling With Quavo...Sort OfThe "Have Mercy" singer caught up with Latto on "777 Radio" where they discussed the gossip.By Erika Marie