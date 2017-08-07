666
- Original ContentDMX's "Damien" Trilogy Is Pinnacle Hip-Hop HorrorDMX blended horror, morality, and religious turmoil in the masterful "Damien" series. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Equates "The Dick" To Devil, Church Of Satan Co-SignsHe goes by many names. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrippie Redd Shows Off New "666" Eyelid TattoosTrippie Redd has got himself some brand new ink.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Gifted Custom "Rap Devil" Hockey JerseyMachine Gun Kelly embodies the "Rap Devil" with new custom NHL jersey. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrippie Redd Explains "666" Meaning, Not Based On Devil WorshipTrippie Redd gets scientific in his explanation of how he is not a devil worshipper.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Inserts Satanic Imagery Into His Twitter BioLil Uzi Vert is back on the devil shout outs.By Matt F