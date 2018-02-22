44 more
- EntertainmentFortnite Streamer Ninja Rumored To Be Facing Lawsuit For Using "N" WordNinja dropped the "N" bomb over Logic's "44 more" on a live-stream. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentFortnite Streamer Ninja Raps "N" Word In Logic Song That Has No "N" WordsNinja inserted the "N" word into "44 More" while live streaming.By Karlton Jahmal
- ReviewsLogic's "Bobby Tarantino II" ReviewLogic's sixth mixtape is lacking in several key areas, but overall he delivers a decently solid project that is well produced from start to finish.By Luke Hinz
- MusicLogic Announces "Bobby Tarantino 2" With Help From Rick & MortyLogic's "Bobby Tarantino 2" drops this Friday. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic "44 More" Recording Process RevealedLogic gives an eye into the creation of his latest single "44 More." By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic's "Everybody" Did Better First Week Numbers Than Katy Perry & Harry StylesLogic's claim on "44 More" holds true. By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Announces New Music Releasing TonightLogic comes out of nowhere to announce the release of "44 More" at midnight.By Alex Zidel