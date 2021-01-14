34+35
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Tease "34+35" Remix VideoWe're all waiting patiently...By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDoja Cat Sends Light Shots At 6ix9ineDoja Cat takes a quick shot at Tekashi 6ix9ine on the highly-anticipated remix to Ariana Grande's new "34+35" remix.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsCupcakKe Wants No Smoke After Ariana Grande Ignores Her RequestCupcakKe asked Ariana Grande to get on the remix to "34+35" but the pop star went with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat instead.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Announce Ariana Grande "34+35" RemixAriana Grande announces the remix of her hit record "34+35" with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Fans Think They're Dropping Collab On FridayThe singer teased a remix to her viral hit "34+35" and suggested two other artists were hopping on the updated version.By Erika Marie