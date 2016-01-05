30 under 30
- MusicLil Baby, Roddy Ricch, & Doja Cat Make Forbes "Top 30 Under 30"Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Polo G, Lil Baby, and more are among the latest to make Forbes "Top 30 Under 30" list. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKevin Durant Reacts To Making The 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 CoverDurant has been doing big things out here.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPost Malone, Russ, 21 Savage & More Round Out Forbes "30 Under 30"Russ sits at the head of the class. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos, Cardi B, Young Thug & More Top Forbes' 30 Under 30 List For 2018Forbes has selected the top hip-hop music makers of the year. By Chantilly Post
- NewsScHoolboy Q, Fetty Wap, Metro Boomin Make Forbes "30 Under 30"The Weeknd, Rae Sremmurd, and Kehlani also among those listed.By Trevor Smith