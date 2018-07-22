2k19
- SportsLeBron James Loses His Status As Best Player In "NBA 2K19"James now shared the honor with two other players.By Alexander Cole
- SongsFelix Morton Sets the Tone On "2K19"Felix Morton debuts "2K19."By Milca P.
- SportsNBA And 2K Developers Agree To $1.1 Billion Licensing DealThe 2K NBA games are here to stay.By Alexander Cole
- Gaming"NBA 2K 19" Will Have Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, & Bill Simmons As CommentatorsKobe!By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"NBA 2K19" New Gameplay Details Revealed, In-Game Footage DebutsNew dynamics will change gameplay. By Karlton Jahmal