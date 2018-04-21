28
- NewsPusha-T Impresses On Tate Kobang's New Song "Payola"Tate Kobang's new track features Pusha-T.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrey Songz, Chris Brown, & Fabolous "Don't Say Sh*t"Keep it on the low. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTrey Songz Drops Star-Studded Surprise Double Album "11.28"Trigga blesses us on his birthday.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTeyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Partied All Night In Celebration Of Iman's 28th BirthdayTeyana Taylor made sure her man had a special birthday.By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosMachine Gun Kelly Drops Off Video For "27" Ahead Of His 28th BirthdayHappy early birthday to MGK!By Chantilly Post