2020 American Music Awards
- MusicDoja Cat Gives Take On Those Who Say Megan Thee Stallion Lied About ShootingShe was randomly asked about Meg's shooting scandal at the American Music Awards.By Erika Marie
- MusicDoja Cat Wins New Artist AMA, People Think Lil Baby Was Robbed AgainLil Baby's fans are not happy with the results of the 2020 American Music Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNelly Performs Throwback Hits From "Country Grammar" At 2020 AMAsNelly performed a number of his classic hits at the AMAs, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reacts To AMAs Nomination: "I'm Not Winning That"Lil Uzi Vert thinks he'll lose the award to Lil Baby or Roddy Ricch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoddy Ricch & The Weeknd Lead 2020 AMA NominationsThe Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations for the 2020 AMA's with 8 nominations apiece.By Alex Zidel