2019 Academy Awards
- EntertainmentBilly Porter Wears Tuxedo Gown At Academy Awards: "I'm A Man In A Dress"Actor Billy Porter made a bold choice last night.ByAlex Zidel25.2K Views
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Goes Without Underwear At Academy Awards After-PartyRita Ora and Miley Cyrus also stunned in eye-popping looks.ByAlex Zidel14.2K Views
- MoviesSpike Lee Storms Out Of Academy Awards After "Green Book" Best Picture WinSpike Lee tried to exit the theatre after "Green Book" won.ByAlex Zidel8.8K Views
- EntertainmentOscars 2019 Confirms The Ceremony Will Not Have A HostThere will be no host at the 2019 Academy Awards.ByAlex Zidel1445 Views
- Entertainment2019 Oscars Will Have No Host After Kevin Hart ScandalThe 2019 Academy Awards will make history.ByAlex Zidel5.5K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar, SZA, & More On Shortlist For 2019 OscarsThe Oscars have announced shortlists for several categories.ByAlex Zidel1071 Views