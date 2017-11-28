2018 grammy nomination
- MusicSZA Reflects On Grammy Awards SnubSZA sets the record straight about getting the snub on Grammy night in exclusive GQ interview.
By Devin Ch
- Original ContentWhy The Performances Were The Most Important Part Of The 2018 GrammysKendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Dave Chappelle, and Childish Gambino showed the world why hip-hop culture reigns supreme.
By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTyler The Creator Thinks He Should Win The Grammy For “Best Rap Album”Listen to Tyler The Creator as he explains why he should win the "Best Rap Album" Grammy for "Flower Boy."By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentAre The 2018 Grammy Nominations Really A Step In The Right Direction?Can The Grammy Awards ever establish themselves as a credible critical source? By Mitch Findlay
