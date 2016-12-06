2017 grammys
- MusicScHoolboy Q Gives "Girl Power" Hoodie To Fan Who Survived Car CrashScHoolboy Q goes the extra mile for a fan who was badly injured in a car crash.By hnhh
- MusicSomeone Made An 8-Bit Beyonce Game Called “Lemonade Rage”Blow off some the pent up frustration from Beyonce’s Grammy snubBy hnhh
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Says She Has So Much Love For DrakeJennifer Lopez finally speaks on Drake.By hnhh
- MusicEvery Hip-Hop/R&B Artist To Be Grammy Nominated For Best New ArtistHip-Hop and the Grammy Awards have a strange relationship.By hnhh
- MusicChance The Rapper Might Be Heading On 40-City Arena TourChance is doing big things.By hnhh
- MusicEd Sheeran Didn't Write "Love Yourself" For Justin BieberEd Sheeran wrote the song for himself.By hnhh
- MusicMike Dean Says He's Working On The Next Travis Scott AlbumMike Dean is working on Travis Scott's next album.By hnhh
- EntertainmentDJ Khaled Brings Baby Son On "The View" For First TV AppearanceDJ Khaled's son Asahd makes his TV debut on "The View."By hnhh
- MusicHere Are The 2017 Grammy Nominations, Led By Beyonce, Drake, Kanye West & RihannaHere is the full list of nominees for the 2017 Grammy Awards. By Angus Walker