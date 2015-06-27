1991
- Music"The Simpsons" Creator Confirms Fan Theory About Michael JacksonThe singer had actually voiced a character on the show.By Zaynab
- LifeLamborghini's 1991 Countach Heads To Auction For Over $360KThis rare automobile will satisfy any Lamborghini enthusiast. By David Saric
- NewsTaylor J "White Rain" VideoHNHH Premiere: Taylor J drops powerful video to "White Rain." By Angus Walker
- News1991 ReloadedGet to know Taylor J with his new mixtape, "1991 Reloaded." By Angus Walker
- NewsTaylor J "Palm Trees" VideoWatch Taylor J's latest visual "Palm Trees."By Danny Schwartz